TOWN CREEK — Matt Jones Sr., 70, died November 12, 2020. Public Viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in Ed Warren Memorial Cemetery, Town Creek. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Navy.

