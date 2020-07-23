WATERLOO — Matthew Andrew Wagner, 22, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Matthew was born May 17, 1998. He was a Central Wildcat graduate, Class of 2016. He loved the Wildcats, every NFL football team, racing, and was a huge Notre Dame and Alabama football fan. He loved wrestling and collected wrestling belts and wrestlers, football men, hats, Star Wars, Halo and Hot Wheels. He loved spending time with his family and playing games with his Aunt Debra and his grandma. He always looked forward to when his Aunt Kim and Uncle Ray and Aunt Kelly and Uncle Tim and his cousins would come for visits from Florida. He loved going to South Bend in the summer for vacations with his Aunt Robin and Uncle Dale and his cousins. Matthew also enjoyed watching Around the Horn and PTI with his dad on sports center. He loved helping his dad and Uncle Randy in the hardware store when he was younger, picking on his sister, Morgan, and playing with the dogs and cats.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Chuck Wagner and Terry Bevis; cousin, Dustin Yaciw; uncle, Howard “Bubba” Glaze; and his dog, Tobi.
Survivors are his parents, Raymond and Barbara (Susie) Wagner; sister, Morgan Wagner; grandmothers, Ruth Wagner and Nannie Effie Glaze; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams
Commented