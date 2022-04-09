MOULTON — Matthew Franklin “Moe” Benfield, 42, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.