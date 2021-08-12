MOULTON — Matthew Blocker, 28, died August 10, 2021. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Matthew was the son of Randi Blocker.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.