LEXINGTON — Matthew Corey Stults, age 31 of Lexington, AL, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, construction worker and a Christian. Corey was very active in the community.
Funeral services will be held today, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Jeff Toungette will be officiating. Burial will follow in Rogers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his father, Willie Stults of Iron City, TN; his mother, Charlotte Stults of Lexinton; brother, Todd Stults of Lexington; grandfathers, Tony (Kay) Stults of St. Joseph, TN and Robert Redding of Florence. A host of special aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sunny Dawn Redding; and grandmother, Norma Ruth Redding.
Special thanks to his Aunt Angela Marks, Megan Horton, many special friends and Amedisys Hospice.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
