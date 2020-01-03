FLORENCE — Matt “Little OX” Duane Daugherty, born on September 11, 1982, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was a loving father with a kind, generous heart. He was a highly talented worker, many skills.
He is survived by his wife, Lacey and a son who was his world, Matthew Brooks Daugherty and stepson, Blake Daugherty; mother, Deborah Kaye Love (Lloyd); brothers, Joey (Monica), Shane, Joshua (Jamie), Jeremy (Dawn); many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Meredith Lee Daugherty, Jr. “Joe”; grandparents, Charles Edward Whitehead and Mary Yvonne Whitehead; Meredith Lee Daugherty, Sr. and Hazel Levora Harveston Daugherty; uncle, John Steven Daugherty; and nephew, Christian Andrew Daugherty.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4th from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darryl Whitehead officiating. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
