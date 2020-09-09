PHIL CAMPBELL

Matthew Dale Shuman, 35, died September 6, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell. He was the son of Michael D. and Theresa K. Shuman. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.