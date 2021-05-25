FLORENCE — Matthew Jarred Thompson, 37, died May 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Eleven Grove Missonary Baptist Church, Florence. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.