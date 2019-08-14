FLORENCE — Matthew Johnson, 36, of Florence, passed away August 12, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Barlow officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Anderson, AL. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
William is survived by his parents, Samuel and Deborah Johnson; brother, Daniel Johnson (Emily) of Seattle, Washington; niece, Lydia Emfinger; and a nephew, Finn Johnson.
