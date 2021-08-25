MUSCLE SHOALS
Matthew Lee Wilson, age 54 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away August 20, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Roz Wilson. Survivors include his siblings, Melanie Whitehead (William), Michelle Miller, Mike Wilson; son, Stephen Ringer; nieces, Brittany Whitehead and Kayla Jones; nephews, Chris Whitehead, Pvt. Donald “Drew” Whitehead, Raymond, Andy (Megan), Adam, Ryan (Gina) Miller.
Matt was employed by E.S. Robbins for 20 years, where he encountered his second family. He was a proud 10-year veteran of the United States Army.
Thank you to David and Beverly King for always being there for Matt and to Shane Proctor for your loyal friendship over the years.
In lieu of flowers take a veteran out to eat at Outback or Stanfield’s.
Roll Tide!
