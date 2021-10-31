DOUBLE SPRINGS — Matthew “Matt” Kyle Riddle, 27, died Friday, October 29, 2021. A gathering for family and friends will be held November 1, 2021, from 5-6 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

