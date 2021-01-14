FLORENCE — Matthew Shane Whisman, 42, died January 10, 2021. Funeral will be 10 a.m. today at Spry-Williams Funeral home. Burial will be in Gravely Springs Cemetery. He was the son of Lisa Holtkamp. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.