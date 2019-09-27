DECATUR, GEORGIA — Matthew Taylor passed away September 25, 2019 at age 51. Matthew was born in Florence, Alabama and grew up among family in Russellville, Alabama.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Lois Taylor, Decatur, Georgia: his grandmother, Doris Seal; his aunt and uncle, Reba and Gary DeVaney and numerous cousins in Russellville. He is preceded in death by his father, James Earl “Jimmy” Taylor, Decatur, Georgia and his grandparents, Marvin and Willie May Taylor and grandfather, Earnest Seals of Russellville.
Please see full obituary at www.asturner.com.
