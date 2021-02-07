HALEYVILLE — Matthew Ward, 30, died February 4, 2021. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Kelly Mill Cemetery.

