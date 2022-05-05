KILLEN — March 13, 1932 - May 04, 2022 — Mattie Augazill Oliver of Killen passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be today 12-1 p.m. at Hickory Flat Freewill Baptist Church with the service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Steve (Charlotte), Dwayne (Gina) and Kenny (Lisa); daughter, Carol Cox (Jerry); grandchildren, Hailey Hyde (AL), Amy Oliver, Amber Bordner (Devin), Rustin Cox (Kathlynn), Luke Oliver (Leyla), Levi Oliver, Payton Cox, Mattie Oliver, Russ Oliver, Alec and Abbi Reed; great-grandchildren, Caden and Zander Hyde, Liv and Layton Dawson and Caxton and Collins Cox.

The family extends a special thank you to Monica Williams.

Donations may be made to Hickory Flat Cemetery fund or to Hickory Flat Freewill Baptist Church.

Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

