SHEFFIELD — Mattie Beatrice Smith, 83, died December 28, 2019 at her residence. Public viewing will be today, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday, January 4th at St. James M.B. Church, Florence. Ms. Smith will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service. Reverend Albert Ingram, Jr., Pastor. Final burial will be held in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Compassionate and Proficient Preparation Presented By: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
