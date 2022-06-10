DENVER, COLORADO
Mattie Cleazell Cobb Long was indeed a precious gift from God to Houston and Nazareth (Carter) Cobb on January 29. 1933. She followed an older sister and four brothers who greatly influenced her development as a farm girl who” could do anything.” In the eastern Colbert County, Leighton area community known as Bethel, Cleazell learned many fundamental principles that would guide her through life. Deep religious faith, love of family, honesty, good morals, and a strong work ethic were foremost in her home and firmly anchored in their service in Bethel Colbert Baptist Church.
She graduated from Leighton Training School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Harry Long, Jr. They moved to Denver, Colorado where he was stationed in the military and became the parents of three daughters. Harry and Cleazell were mentors/ nurturers of many relatives who migrated to Colorado.
In 1957, Mattie Cleazell affiliated with the Church of Christ. As a devout member of the East Denver congregation and then Dahlia Street congregation, she devoted her time, talent, and worship of God for 65 years.
Cleazall’s love for and support of her children were without bounds! It was genuine and gentle, deep, and dedicated yet disciplined and delightful. She encouraged every child to excel educationally according to their individual talents. She always kept her children well connected to their Alabama roots and family via telephone conversations and occasional visits. She fostered their knowledge of their historic legacy by recollections of stories and reflections of persons.
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, God’s gift of Mattie Cleazell Cobb Long was returned to HIM. She peacefully died at Aurora South Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.
She will be remembered as a kind, generous lady with a sterling character and a distinctive personality. Her keen wit kept others smiling and happy. She brought joy, security, and most of all UNCONDITIONAL LOVE to everyone.
A memorial service will be streamed on Facebook, Saturday, June 11th at 11am (MST).
Cleazell was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, siblings, Tracien, Leo, Ernest and Carl and special cousins, Connie Lee Cobb, and Patricia Turner.
Left to cherish her memory and emulate her life are her daughters: Charlene Long, Jennifer Yvette Veals-Gilbert (David), and Kimberly Gracey (Don Gracey); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Huston Cobb, Jr. and Willie (Wilbie) Cobb; sisters-in-law, Nazarine Cobb and Anita Cobb and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
