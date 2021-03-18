MUSCLE SHOALS — Mattie D. Harris, 70, formerly of North Courtland, died March 14, 2021. There will be a graveside service Friday at 1 p.m. at Sterrs Cemetery in Decatur. Public viewing will be today from 10 to 6 p.m.

