Mattie “Jeane” Tribble Denton, 92, of Florence, passed away November 17, 2021, at Shoals Hospital, after an extended illness. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ty Rhymes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Denton was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Denton; granddaughters, Samantha and Stephanie Denton; and parents, William and Mary Lou Tribble.
She is survived by her son, Mark Denton (Connie); daughters, Belinda Belew (Denny), Patricia Crum, and Pam Jeffries; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Denny Belew, Josh Hamm, Taylor Belew, Will Denton, Kyle Pendergrast, and James Stricklin.
