FLORENCE

Mattie “Jeane” Tribble Denton, 92, of Florence, passed away November 17, 2021, at Shoals Hospital, after an extended illness. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ty Rhymes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

Mrs. Denton was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Denton; granddaughters, Samantha and Stephanie Denton; and parents, William and Mary Lou Tribble.

She is survived by her son, Mark Denton (Connie); daughters, Belinda Belew (Denny), Patricia Crum, and Pam Jeffries; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Denny Belew, Josh Hamm, Taylor Belew, Will Denton, Kyle Pendergrast, and James Stricklin.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.