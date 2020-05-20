TUSCUMBIA — Mattie Evelyn Noble, 96, of Tuscumbia, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. There will be a private service for the family.
Mrs. Noble was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bertha Bennett; grandsons, Chad Wallace and Tommy Wallace; brothers, Herbert, Marvin, Paul and John Bennett; and sisters, Willie Walker, Margaret Hollins, Lois Barnes, Beatrice Brown and Marie Laster.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Wallace (Charles); grandchildren, Cindy Fowler (Ray); granddaughter-in-law, Kim Wallace; great-grandchildren, Josh Fowler, Matt Fowler (Whitney), Austin Wallace and Eli Wallace; great-great- grandson, Beckett Fowler.
The family expresses special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals for all their love and care for Ms. Mattie.
In lieu of flowers, please send all memorials to Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
