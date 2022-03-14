HAMILTON — Mattie Bell Raper Hambrick, 79, died March 12, 2022. Visitation was held on Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 2 p.m., at the chapel with burial to follow at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
