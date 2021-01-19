TUSCUMBIA — Mattie Lee Stanfield, 95, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Visitation was from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service was at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Burial was in Mountain Springs Cemetery.

Mattie was preceded in death by her son, Harold Douglas Stanfield; parents, Jimmy and Ruth McCullough; brothers, Earl, Charles, Ab, Les, and J.C. McCullough; and sister, Jean Kent.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Ray Stanfield; sisters, Della Mae Collum and Fronia Warhurst; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dean Goodloe and Willie Brown.

The family expresses special thanks to Encompass Hospice especially, Kayla.

