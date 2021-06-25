TUSCUMBIA — Mattie Mae Morrow, age 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Morrow was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star (Littleville Chapter). She was a kind, loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hollis Ray Morrow; daughter, Tammy Sanford; sons, Steve Morrow, Douglas Morrow; parents, Farris and Dolly Bendall; brothers, Bobby Bendall, Jerry Bendall, and Donald Bendall.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Kathy Murphy (David) and Charlotte Long; six grandchildren, Melanie, Shannon, Nicholas, Matthew, Steven, Dillion; nine great- grandchildren, Paige, Payton, Isaac, Maleek, Sean, Grant, Gabe, Nadiya, Jadelyn; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Bobby Bolton speaking at the service. Burial will in Hyde Cemetery in Littleville.
The pallbearers will be Nicholas Long, Matthew Long, Maleek Qualls, Chris Carroll, Payton Kimbrough, Isaac Kimbrough, and Sean Carroll. The honorary pallbearers will be David Murray, David Morrow, and John Kimbrough.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. John Almirol, Hospice of North Alabama, and their staff for the love and care extended to our family.
