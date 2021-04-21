RUSSELLVILLE — Mattie Miller Hamilton, 85, died April 16, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.