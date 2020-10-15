CHEROKEE — Mattie Ruth Barnes, age 92, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The service will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chip Martin, Bro. Frank Whitaker, and Bro. Gatus Cheatum officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Ruth was a native of Winston County and a lifelong resident of Colbert County, Alabama. She was a member of Barton First Baptist Church and a retired Registered Nurse. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Barnes; son, James “Jimmy” Edward Barnes, Jr.; and daughter, Rose Marie Lovelace.
Ruth is survived by her son, Mark Anthony Barnes (Debbie); daughter, Melissa Barnes Thompson (Donnie); sisters, Betty Sue Martin and Christine Rice; grandchildren, Dana Fountain, Laura Mansell, Michelle Griggs, Mark Barnes, Jr., and Amber Barnes; great-grandchildren, Brian Fountain, Lindsay Tucker, Ashley Taylor, and Will Fountain; and her great-great-grandchildren, Piper Fountain and Teagan Fountain.
Pallbearers will be Mark Barnes, Jr., Roger Fountain, Brian Fountain, Will Fountain, Andy Thompson, and Leland Timmons.
The family request the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
