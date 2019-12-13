KILLEN
Born into a farming family near Harrison’s Chapel north of Killen, Mattie Ruth Grigsby was the sixth of seven children. She developed her love for flowers, birds, gardening, and cooking from her mother. She spoke of her mother’s love and her father’s kindness as the most important influences in her life. While taking a typing class at Lexington High School in 1947, a young soldier came to class to learn to type in preparation for a job opportunity. The rest is their history.
Mattie Ruth Grigsby Ray, 90, passed from this earthly life into her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, while surrounded by the family she loved. Mom dedicated her every waking moment to making sure her family knew how much she loved and cared for them. With a servant’s heart, she always placed the needs of others ahead of her own. When you walked into her front door, you knew immediately that you were loved and welcomed. She would most likely be singing a worship song and “just happen” to have something on the stove. She was a wonderful cook and could make a gourmet meal seemingly out of thin air on a moment’s notice. Affectionately known as Goo-Goo by her grandchildren, she was happiest when surrounded by family and wanted nothing more than their happiness. She never tired of an endless stream of teenagers coming through her door looking for a meal or simply someone to talk to.
Ruth was a longtime member of Killen Methodist Church and cherished her Sunday school class number 10. She loved her church family and her community and served both by volunteering for everything from teaching Bible school and holding weekly in-home prayer meetings to chaperoning school events and working concessions in the early years of Brooks High.
Ruth was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband, the love of her life for 71 years, Thomas Leo Ray. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry Irskine and Beulah Mae Grigsby; brothers, Lloyd, Paul, Henry, and Lester Grigsby; sisters, Elvie Grigsby Dial and Annie Grigsby Kilpatrick; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Melton Ray.
Mom is survived by her five children, Sheliah (Larry) English, Lonnie Ray, Diane (Greg) Hamner, Barry (Dawn) Ray, and Larry (Dana) Ray. She was loved by 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. As the last surviving member of her siblings, she leaves many beloved nieces and nephews who always made her feel loved and cherished.
A memorial service will be held at Killen United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be several of her nephews from the Grigsby family: Tony, Keith, Gary, Tim, Jesse, and David Grigsby.
Elkins East is assisting the family.
