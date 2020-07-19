TUSCUMBIA —
Mattie Ruth Myres, 85, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 20, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Donald Myres and Rev. Samuel Myres officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia. At the family’s request, and following the governor’s mandate, please wear a mask to both the visitation and the funeral service.
Ruth was a member of Sunnyside Church of God.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel H. Myres; children, Donald R. Myres (Sue), Vickie Powell (Mike), and Samuel H. Myres Jr. (Deborah); grandchildren, Anthony Chandler, Michelle Williams, Brandon Myres, and Blake Myres; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Blake Myres, Brandon Myres, Anthony Chandler, Braden Myres, Eli Oliver, and Steve Claunch.
