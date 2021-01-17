TUSCUMBIA — Mattie Stanfield, 95, died Friday, January 15, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 6-8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. the funeral service will be held January 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain Springs Cemetery.

