FLORENCE — Mattie Virginia Weaver, 89, of Florence, AL, passed away January 3, 2021, at Glenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence. She was retired from K-Mart and a member of Florence Boulevard Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters, Elaine Wideman, Dorothy Dowden, Carolyn Glover, Teresa Atkinson (Kenneth) and Sheila Hunter; sister, Shirley Daniel (Bubba); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Charlie Alfred Phillips and Alice Clemmons Phillips; husband, Webb T. Weaver, Jr.; son-in-law, Joel Glover; two brothers and one sister.
There will be a graveside service for Ms. Weaver on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery, with Brother David Gregg officiating. Burial will follow in North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in her name.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
