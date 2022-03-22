TUSCALOOSA — Maudie Darby Bedford, 65, died March 20, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Russellville. She was the wife of Senator Roger Bedford Jr. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.

