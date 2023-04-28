FLORENCE — Mr. Maurice Arnold, 70, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Public viewing will be held from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Corinth National Cemetery.

