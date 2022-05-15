MUSCLE SHOALS — Maurice Carson “Mac” McMeans, Jr., 74 of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, May 13, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from noon-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Brett Pitman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mac was a native of Florence. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, a retired Operator from Occidental Chemical in Muscle Shoals, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alice McMeans; parents Maurice, Sr. and Betty Jo McMeans; father and mother -in-law, J.P. and Madge Pate; uncle, Carl McMeans, and brother-in-law, Jim Pate.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy McMeans; sons, Chris McMeans (Melissa), and Steven McMeans; sister, Jeanette Battcher (James); brother-in-law, Charles Pate (Rosalie); sister-in-law, Grace Pate; uncle, Jerry McMeans (Joyce); nephews, Jim Battcher (Diane), Jon Pate (Michelle); niece, Michelle Pate; and several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Tim Rutherford, Jason Leatherwood, Frank Melicks, Josh Keenum, Jim Battcher, and Jon Pate.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Morris, Joe Williams, Leroy Burt, Eric Dossey, and Leif Jobe.
The family expresses special thanks to Happier at Home Health Care, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, and Shoals Hospice, especially Brandy Curry for all of their special care of Mac.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented