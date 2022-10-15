MOULTON — Mauricio Nevarez, 13, died October 12, 2022 Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 8 pm. at Moulton Baptist Church and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens

