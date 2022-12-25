MUSCLE SHOALS
Maurine McMillan Uhlman, 78, of Muscle Shoals, passed away at home on Friday, December 16, 2022. There will be a celebration of her life on Tuesday, December 27th, at 6:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Free Methodist Church.
Maurine was born on March 23, 1944. She loved growing up and living in the small community of Ford City. Maurine had a huge heart and it showed in the way that she loved her Lord, church, family, friends, and her dog, Izzy. She loved helping others and took great pride in her yard and other outdoor projects.
Maurine was preceded in death by her husband, Claude H. Uhlman, Sr.; parents, Guy and Sallie McMillan; brothers, Freddy and Harrel McMillan; and sister, Jean Erceg.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Howard (Deeann), Gary (Glenda), David (Jeanie), and Penne (Frank); sister-in-law, Jane McMillan; and a host of grandchildren and cousins.
