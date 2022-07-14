ROGERSVILLE — Baby Maveric Andrew Davis, was born sleeping on July 10, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 15th at 10 a.m. in Barkley-White Cemetery. Nolan Clemons will be officiating.
Maveric is survived by his parents, Andrew Davis and Porshia Burrow; sister, Carrera; grandparents, Greg Davis, Vickie Davis, Ronnie (Holly) Burrow, Michael (Jeanieann) Janis; a host of aunts, uncles and other family members.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Maveric’s family.
