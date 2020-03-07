IRON CITY, TENN. — Mrs. Mavis Irene Hayes Hill was born April 14, 1932 in Wayne County, TN to the union of the late John Larimore and Effie Gertrude Wilson Hayes. Mrs. Hill was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Church of Christ. She was united in marriage to G.W. Hill on November 14, 1953. Mrs. Hill departed this life on March 6, 2020 in Florence, Alabama making her stay in this life some 87 Years, 10 Months and 21 Days.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, G.W. Hill of Iron City, TN; a daughter, Beverly Yarbrough of Florence, AL; a son, Roger Hill and wife Renee of Iron City, TN; two sisters, Jurldean Faires of Florence, AL, Debra Rhymes and husband Richard of Florence, AL; seven grandchildren, Samantha Credille and husband Jobal of Iron City, TN, Jessica Key and husband Dustin of Killen, AL, Lydia Adams and husband Trueman of Florence, AL, Anna Lea Hudson and husband Morgan of Iron City, TN, Abby Hanback and husband Donny Joe of Iron City, TN, Alana Pigg and husband Tyler of Iron City, TN, Allie Hill of Iron City, TN and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by a brother, Artha Hayes; and a granddaughter, Amanda Hill.
Services will be held on March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, with James Paul Nobles officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens at Collinwood.
Shackelford Funeral Directors is assisting the family.
