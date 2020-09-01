ARLINGTON, TENNESSEE — Mrs. Mavis P. Snider, 78, of Arlington, Tennessee, formerly of the Cherry Hill community, Russellville, passed away August 29, 2020. A native of Russellville, Alabama, she had lived in Mississippi most of her adult life. She was a salesperson with Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company for approximately 20 years.
Graveside services will be today, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville. Officiating will be Bobby Stancil. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Mitchell, Corey Pounders, Brody Pounders, E.J. Graham, Carey Moore, and Jeff Pittman.
Mrs. Snider is survived by her children, Timothy D. Snider (Kim), Donna Carol Russell (Kevin Cutshall), Jerri Dawn Vaughn (Robert), Nicole S. Gilmer (Eric Graham); siblings, Carolyn Mitchell (O.D.), Lynda D. Potter, Alice Faye McFarland, Joann Pounders (Charles), Rita Pennington, Jimmy Potter (Lynda), Mike Potter (Ginger); grandchildren, Tara Elizabeth Snider, William Zachary Russell, Chase Ryan Snider, Kylie Lebeau; multiple nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas W. Snider; infant son, Gregory Thomas Snider; parents, Claude and Louise Hallmark Potter; siblings, Marie Alexander, Leon Potter, Dwane Potter, Linda Nell Robledo, and Kathy Potter Blasingame.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations may be made to Cherry Hill Cemetery Fund or the American Cancer Society.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
