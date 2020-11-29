FLORENCE — Mavis Ruth Walker passed away on November 26, 2020. Mavis was born in Haleyville, Alabama on November 15, 1935. She had been a long-time resident of Florence, Alabama. She was a graduate of Phillips High School and received a degree in Nursing from Madison College in Madison, Tennessee. Mavis worked as a registered nurse for Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for 38 years. She loved visits from her family and spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Mavis enjoyed cooking, working in her garden and attending church services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Walker.
Mavis is survived by her son, Brent Walker; daughter, Lisa Holt (Glenn); granddaughter, Amber Walker (Brian); grandson, Johnny English (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Zack, Landon, Amberlee, Madisyn and Mason.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of El Reposo Nursing Facility.
A private burial will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
