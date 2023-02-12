SHEFFIELD — Mavis Jacobs Smith, 92, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14, from noon – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Garrett officiating.
