SHEFFIELD — Mavis Jacobs Smith, 92, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14, from noon – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Garrett officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you