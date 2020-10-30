FLORENCE — Maxwell Lynn Barnett, age 53, of Florence, entered into his heavenly home surrounded by his family and friends, on October 28, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Florence. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Martha Barnett.
Survivors include his loving wife, Whitney Phillips Barnett; brothers, Ken (Carrie) Barnett and Lane (Lana) Barnett; nieces and nephews, Brady, Lawson and Lauren Barnett, Garrett and Carson Phillips, and Kaylee and Laynee McGee; and great-niece, Blakely.
Max and Whitney previously owned and operated PBS Services, Inc. He was a deacon at First Baptist, and served on the board of the YMCA of Florence. He was an active member in the Shoals, Huntsville and Decatur Homebuilders Associations. Running, golfing and traveling filled his leisure time. He always looked forward to the family beach vacation, as it was one of his favorites.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Bevis, Marc Dempsey, Charles Crow, Jason Wilkes, Garrett Phillips, Carson Phillips and Lawson Barnett.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Lyman and Kay Mitchell, and the doctors and staffs of the North Alabama Cancer Center and the Neurology and Radiation Departments of UAB.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Florence or to the YMCA. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented