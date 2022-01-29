ROGERSVILLE — Max Roberts, 61, of Rogersville, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, noon to 2 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., at Bluewater Cemetery, with Greg Cook and Robin Campbell officiating.
Mr. Roberts was a 1978 graduate of Lexington High School and a 1982 graduate of UNA. He attended Center Star United Methodist Church. He was employed at Wheeler Basin Natural Gas for 20 years serving in positions as CFO and General Manager. He was an avid Alabama fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Pauline Newton Roberts; father in law, JC Campbell, Jr.; aunt, Jeanette Newton Butler.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Cindy Roberts; sister, Dona Trousdale (Randall); mother in law, Corrine Campbell; brother in law, Craig Campbell (Laura); sister in law, Christi Campbell; special niece, Robin Campbell; special nephew, Eli Trousdale; additional family members, Kathy Jo Spears, Jessica Gore, Reece Gore, Monty Shelton, and Sheila Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Eli Trousdale, Patric Frost, David Wilson, Matt Wilson, Joel White, Joe Hutto, Phillip Lamar, and James Dendy.
Donations can be made to Center Star United Methodist Church or Lexington Fire and Rescue.
