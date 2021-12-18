LEXINGTON, AL — Max T. Waddell, 73, died December 16, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 from noon- 2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in North Carolina Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.