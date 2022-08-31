COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Mrs. Maxie Geraldine “Dean” Daniel was born October 9, 1926 in Collinwood, Tennessee, the daughter of John William Henry “Bro. Willie” and Madgie Lee Russ Daniel. She was united in marriage to Donnie Wayford Daniel on May 23, 1942. Mr. Daniel preceded her in death on February 19, 1962. Mrs. Daniel was a homemaker and an exceptionally skilled seamstress and was a member of the Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church. She was known throughout the area for her ability to grow the most beautiful flowers, especially gladiolas. Mrs. Daniel departed this life on August 27, 2022 at her home in Collinwood, Tennessee at the age of 95 Years, 10 Months and 18 Days.
She is survived by sons, Gaylon Daniel (Marilyn) of Cypress Inn, TN, Curtis Daniel (Kathy) of Iron City, TN; daughters, Beverly Oakley of Florence, AL, Ava Wilson of Smyrna, TN, Donna Wallace Risch (Tom) of Nashville, TN, Rachel Henle of Killen, AL; daughter-in-law, Judy Brewer Daniel of Iron City, TN; two sisters, Edna Luker (Herbert) of Collinwood, TN, Joyce Sue Cobb (Bill) of Niceville, FL; grandchildren, Charlotte Perkins (Roger), Mellisa Conley (Johnny), Mark Oakley (Jennifer), Donnie Daniel (Beverly), Scotty Daniel (Ginger), Joseph “Bo” Daniel (Joy), Adam Daniel (Ashley), Landon Daniel (Crystal), Keith Wilson (Lora), Brent Wilson (Amanda), April Edwards (Chris), Nicole Wallace, Philip Wallace (Kristy); 38 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by a son, David Paul Daniel; grandson, Philip Brian Wilson; great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Daniel; sons-in-law, Ronnie Lee Wallace, Roy Hugh Oakley, and James Kenneth “Jim” Wilson; eight brothers, Jimmy Daniel, Neal Daniel, Fred Daniel, Coleman Daniel, Don Daniel, Nigle Eugene “Gene” Daniel, Johnny Russ Daniel, C.A. Daniel and three sisters, Pauline Daniel, Marie Bryant and Lenice Ryan.
A graveside service will be held today, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at McGlamery Cemetery in Collinwood, Tennessee with Brother Tim Hanback officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County will be assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Daniel during this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
