LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Maxie Hubert Townsend, 74, died April 8, 2023. Visitation will be today from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

