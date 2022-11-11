NORTH COURTLAND — Maxine Allen Orr, 79, died November 9, 2022. Funeral will be held Saturday at noon at First M.B. Church in Courtland with burial to follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

