FLORENCE
Maxine Boatman Martin, 84 of Florence, formerly of Birmingham, AL and Crossville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Shoals Hospital. She was the office manager over 40 years for Hibbett Sports until retirement and an avid Auburn fan. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hoover, AL. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Beulah Boatman; brother, Carl Boatman. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Martin (Alana) and Jenny Watts (Tom); sisters, Mary Vandever, Cleta Steele, Sue Brown, and Anne Turbett; grandchildren, Abby Bauer (Nelson) and Thomas Watts (Wendi); great-grandchildren, Baylee Grace Bauer, Will Bauer, Henderson Watts, and Hudson Watts.
Special thanks to the nurses at Shoals Hospital 4th floor, and caregivers at the Cottages for their care over the last three years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Sloan-Kettering, and Parkinson’s Foundation
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
