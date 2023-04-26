FLORENCE — Maxine Foster Hall, 86, of Florence passed away on April 21, 2023. She was born November 23, 1936. She was a cherished wife to W.J., a loving mother to Johnny and Pam, and a beloved “Mamaw” to her grandkids, great-grandkids, and many throughout the community. Maxine ran a general store for 35 years, and was known for her delicious cooking and friendly attitude. You could always find her at a ballgame cheering on her grandkids, and at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ every Sunday and Wednesday. She was a beloved member of her community and will be missed by many.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you