FLORENCE — Maxine Foster Hall, 86, died April 21, 2023. A visitation will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the church. Greenview Funeral Home will be directing.

