TUSCUMBIA — Maxine Hall Pounders, 85, of Tuscumbia, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was a faithful member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was well known for her generous nature and kind heart. She was dearly loved and respected by her family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother George Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Maxine was an employee of Russellville Hospital for 21 years, Shoals Hospital for two years, and retired from ECM East after 13 years. She enjoyed the company and friendship of all those she worked with over the years. She loved to fish, sew, cook, and be outdoors.
Mrs. Pounders was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mary Hall; eight brothers; beloved husband of 43 years, Turner Pounders; daughter, Nita Wanner and great-grandson, Zachary Gillespie.
She is survived by her son, Kristopher Pounders (Allison), Orlando, FL; daughters, Rita Head (Faron) and Jeanne Lowe, Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Adam Wanner, Clearwater, FL, Carmen Head and Candice Pounders (Bryan), Tuscumbia; great-grandson, Quinton Pounders; sisters, Lucille Hooper, Muscle Shoals and Carrie Jean Saint (Harold), Russellville; brothers, Gary Hall and Clayton Hall (Lela), Leighton, as well as many nieces and nephews.
