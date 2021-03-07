HAMILTON — Maxine Hughes, 89, died March 6, 2021. Visitation is 3 p.m. Sunday until service time beginning at 4:00 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethleham Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.